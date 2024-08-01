Only 36 per cent of council tenants happy with Rotherham Council’s complaints handling

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just 36 per cent of tenants in council housing in Rotherham are happy with the way RMBC handles complaints.

Councils are now required to survey tenants on a number of ‘satisfaction measures’, to identify resident’s priorities and shape council housing for the future.

In the first survey undertaken by RMBC, 36 per cent of tenants who have made a complaint in the last year said they were ‘satisfied’ with RMBC’s approach to complaints handling.

Eighty-one per cent felt that their home was safe, and 76 per cent were satisfied with the overall service provided by the council.

Just 65 per cent were satisfied with the way the council deals with antisocial behaviour.

Customers aged 60+ were more likely to be satisfied with the council housing services, compared to younger people.

Tenants living in central Rotherham are ‘significantly’ more likely than those in the south of the borough to report anti-social behaviour, which a report said is down to the higher proportion of customers in central who live in buildings with communal areas.

During a cabinet meeting, James Clark, assistant director of housing at Rotherham Council, said that around 1,600 ‘failed the definition’ of decency.

He added that this was due to RMBC not having ‘up-to-date survey data’.

“Because this is the first year the data has been collected, we have to be careful about making comparisons with other landlords,” he added.

“One area we do want to look at was overall satisfaction with the repairs service, which we think is reduced slightly over the last few years.

“Complaints handling stands out. That’s actually better than most landlords…so there is a widespread national issue with satisfaction amongst tenants with complaints handling. That’s something that we’re going to be looking at.”