One in four youngsters receive free school meals in Rotherham as council extends supermarket voucher scheme

A further £5 million has been set aside to help Rotherham residents struggling with the cost of living crisis, as the number of youngsters on free school meals skyrockets.

More than £2.5m of that will fund supermarket vouchers for families of youngsters in receipt of free school meals for the next year to ensure they are fed over the holidays, including Easter.

Some £1.2m will provide council tax support for those struggling to pay, and a further £90,000 will help care leavers begin living independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 10,500 households in non-parished Band A properties will be exempt from paying council tax under the scheme.

Leader of RMBC councillor Chris Read said that around one in four children in Rotherham are now in receipt of free school meals.

A further £180,000 will provide tinned food to local food banks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During today’s March 20) cabinet meeting, leader of RMBC councillor Chris Read said that around one in four children in Rotherham are now in receipt of free school meals.

Coun Read added that support with energy bills will be available to households of all income levels,

“If you are unable to pay those bills, or are getting to a situation where it is impacting on your day to day life, support is available to you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Victoria Cusworth, cabinet member for children and young people, added that families have told the council that the vouchers have been a ‘lifeline’.

“Families tell us how this has been a real lifeline as what they see as something started by Marcus Rashford and finished by Rotherham Borough Council.