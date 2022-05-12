“Once in a generation” £23m towns bid to improve Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton upon Dearne submitted

A bid for £23m has been submitted to the government by Barnsley Council, to improve skills, create new jobs and build new community hubs and public spaces.

The “once in a generation” funding would see major improvements to the towns, including a new community hub at Welfare Park; new public spaces and affordable homes; a new visitor hub at Phoenix park; and refurbishment of the Dearne Playhouse.

Towns Fund investment of £23.1m was approved in principle by the Government in March 2021, and now full business cases for five major projects have been submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, who are expected to release the funds.

Derek Bramham, chairperson of the Goldthorpe Town Deal Board, said: “This level of investment in a local area is the sort we only see once in a generation at the most.

“An enormous amount of effort has been put in to bring together projects supported by business cases which meet the criteria of the fund, as well as help us achieve the priorities we set as a board following consultation with local people.

“People wanted investment to help bring new jobs and investment to Goldthorpe, Thurnscoe and Bolton upon Dearne, as well as improve the local street scene, improve local housing, and develop better transport links.

“I am very pleased we are able to submit projects which meet the priorities which we identified following consultation with local people.

“I would urge people who want to keep up to date with the projects to visit Barnsley.gov.uk/TownsFund where latest updates will be shared throughout the projects, and you can sign up to an email mailing list for all major updates.”

The projects are:

Employment land:

New employment opportunities will be created, and investment attracted into the area with the commercial development of a 72.9ha site off the A635 Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe.

The funding will also be used across other employment sites.

Housing:

Part of the cash will be used to regenerate terraced streets, with the creation of welcoming public spaces.

New affordable homes could also be delivered.

Phoenix Park:

Plans include a new visitor hub, more play facilities, improved car parking and improved active travel links to encourage people to visit the park on foot, bicycle, scooter, or wheelchair.

The investment will also help expand the education programme currently working with four local schools, extending this work to include weekends and school holidays.

Community and Cultural Hub:

This project will develop a combined community and cultural hub within the Welfare Park.

This will include refurbishment of the Dearne Playhouse, a refreshed and reinvigorated outdoor multifunctional performance and community events space including improved event day parking, and business development support for the Playhouse team.

Heart of Goldthorpe:

A new public plaza and events area will be funded by the scheme, which can also be used for market stalls and pop-up events.