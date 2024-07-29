The ombudsman has upheld a complaint finding Sheffield City Council at fault for inadequate monitoring and oversight of care charges resulting in the overcharging of a patient.

The ombudsman has upheld a complaint finding Sheffield City Council at fault for inadequate monitoring and oversight of care charges resulting in the overcharging of a patient.

Mrs X – the power of attorney for Mrs Y – raised concerns about Mrs Y being overcharged in 2022 but the complaints made to the care provider and the council (who commissioned the care) “went unanswered”.

But in November 2023, the complainant received an apology for the delay from the council including a bill for care over a year earlier, the ombudsman’s report added.

The summary of the report said: “She considered the way the council dealt with the matter was poor and it was inappropriate and upsetting for Mrs Y to receive a bill for care a year after it was received.”

According to the report, Mrs Y received care for 12hrs 40 minutes which was reduced to 9hrs 10 minutes in mid-April 2022 – this was slightly raised in June 2022 to 9hrs 40 minutes after a complaint against the care provider was raised.

However, the ombudsman was told by the power of attorney Mrs X that the bills they received had been too high.

The ombudsman said: “She stated on some occasions the bill was twice what it should have been for providing the care set out in Mrs Y’s care plan.

“Mrs X says she tried to raise the issue of charges directly with the provider in summer 2022.

“Her husband also went to Care Provider A’s offices but the issue was not resolved.”

Following this, the care provider was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

In October 2022 Mrs X made a complaint to the council. In the complaint Mrs X stated there was overcharging – the report added that she also complained that a council policy allowed care providers to charge up to seven hours per week over and above the commissioned care hours for up to six weeks (seven-hour flex).

The timeline is as follows:

In mid-October, the council asked Care Provider A for information. This was provided on November 3, 2022.

The council held an initial meeting with Mrs X and family members on December 6, 2022.

In December CQC published a report about its inspection of Care Provider A. It rated the service as Inadequate (reports of lateness, shortness of calls and missed care calls).

The ombudsman’s report added that the power of attorney Mrs X being away until early January 2023 “delayed a full review of the situation for around four weeks”.

In January 2023, the council arranged for Mrs Y to receive care from a different provider, the report said.

The ombudsman added: “However, there was then a ten-month delay before the council responded to Mrs X’s complaint in mid-November 2023.

“In its response, the council agreed there had been overcharging.

“Mrs X’s complaint was that Care Provider A charged for more time than the carers stayed with Mrs Y.

“The council stated Care Provider A had charged correctly for the service that was delivered.

“However, it had also been charging for care which was over and above that which had been commissioned for Mrs Y and set out in her care plan. This was not agreed.”

The council stated in October 2022, Care Provider A revised its invoices to date, to reflect only the care that the council commissioned.

This resulted in a credit of £605.47 being applied to Mrs Y’s account for the period March 2022 to October 2022.

The document added that in January 2023, the council noticed that Care Provider A had not done as it said; it was continuing to routinely bill Mrs Y for care over and above that which the council had commissioned.

The ombudsman said that when the council contacted Care Provider A about this, it got no response.

However, the council corrected the bills to record only the commissioned care hours.

The report said: “Overall, I found there was insufficient oversight and monitoring of the policy. I note the council has since improved the information available and the monitoring of care providers who are charging more for care than originally agreed.”

Also, there was also fault in the way the council responded to the complaint, the report said – there was an initial delay in acting on the information gained between November and December 2022 and then a significant delay in responding to the complaint in 2023.

The council “rectified the impact to Mrs Y” by crediting £200 to her account, reviewing the charges made, ensuring refunds of overpaid were credited to Mrs X’s account in December 2022 and April 2023.