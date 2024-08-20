Ombudsman raps council after it failed to rehome resident who was targeted for his sexuality
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman told BMBC to pay the resident known only as Mr X £150 to ‘recognise the distress and uncertainty caused’.
Mr X had asked BMBC for assistance after he was attacked at his home, was spat at, verbally abused and had eggs thrown at his property.
The resident was already on the council’s waiting list to move to a different home, but had asked BMBC for help after being attacked.
After the council did not hear back from South Yorkshire Police regarding the attacks, staff spoke to victim support, who confirmed that the resident was ‘at risk’ in his property.
The ombudsman found that BMBC closed the man in question’s case after ‘it did not have information from the police on file to show Mr X’s property was unsafe for him’.
The council said it ‘did not have reason to believe Mr X was homeless’ when he asked for help, therefore did not take a homeless application.
BMBC said it based this decision on the fact it considered the incidents of hate crime were random and took place away from his home. However, the notes from Mr X’s initial telephone call said his home had been targeted.
Councillor Wendy Cain, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We accept the ombudsman’s final decision and take full responsibility for the matter.
“Our apologies go to Mr X for the distress he experienced. He has been rehoused and received compensation.
“We take all Local Government Ombudsman enquiries very seriously and are dedicated to working with our residents to improve how we support our communities.”
