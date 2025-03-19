Ombudsman clears Sheffield City Council after man complains about neighbour

Sheffield City Council was found not at fault by the local government ombudsman in a case where a resident raised issues with a neighbour’s antisocial behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a report published by the ombudsman, the council was cleared of any wrongdoing after it had been accused of failing to deal with a complaint by a resident who had had issues with a neighbour in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman said Mr X, the complainant, had been raising concerns about his neighbour with the council for years which resulted in a letter sent by the council to the neighbour about “about the noise coming from the TV” in July 2023.

The neighbour responded to the letter but the council did not get noise diary sheets from Mr X to take the case further. The council then had sent Mr X a letter in August telling him to get in touch otherwise the case would be closed, the ombudsman reported.

Sheffield City Council was found not at fault by the local government ombudsman in a case where a resident raised issues with a neighbour’s antisocial behaviour.

In September 2023, Mr X had had more complaints about his neighbour and the police had been also alerted, the ombudsman found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report, as a result, the council had once again sent letters to the neighbour but, once again, Mr X had not provided it with noise diary sheets so the council had taken no further action.

The council reviewed the case in November that year and decided there was not enough evidence to continue, and let Mr X know about this decision.

However, the ombudsman added in January 2024, Mr X had contacted the council to report his neighbour for various reasons – the case had been allocated to another team and this time Mr X had provided diary sheets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s enforcement team visited the property in an attempt to “witness the noise/antisocial behaviour”.

The ombudsman said: “Mr X contacted the council in late January 2024 to say the noise he witnessed was in another property and not his own. The council said it would close Mr X’s case as it was already investigating a case from the property Mr X witnessed the noise from.

“The council visited the property concerned in the reports in February 2024 and decided it would take no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr X raised a complaint in late February 2024 and said officers had not been returning his calls, closed his case without any resolution and he felt staff had been rude to him.”

Mr X then was told that the council had, once again, written to the neighbour. In early March 2024, the council had written to Mr X apologising for “not meeting the standards Mr X expected” and re-opened the case.

In late March, Mr X told a council team that his neighbour had assaulted him, and as a result the council had contacted the police and environmental protection to find out what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ombudsman found that the council had interviewed Mr X who said he had further issues with the neighbour.

In April, Mr X had raised a further complaint against the council saying it had failed to re-open his case and the staff had been rude and unhelpful, the ombudsman said.

The ombudsman said: “The council completed several site visits to the area in early April 2024 and did not record any instances of anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr X provided the council with recordings he had taken of the issues he was experiencing in early April 2024 which the council reviewed.

“The council visited Mr X the following day. It referred Mr X for additional support.

“The council wrote to Mr X in mid-April 2024 to say it had not received any diary sheets and without them it would not take further action. It also told Mr X of his right to take private action in relation to the matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr X provided diary sheets to the council the following day. The council then again contacted the police to confirm if it had received any reports from Mr X.”

In mid-April, a council team had once again visited the property but had recorded no issues.

Following this, the police had contacted the council saying both neighbours had had counter allegations against each other, the ombudsman added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is reported that the council had issued “a stage two complaint response” in late April which apologised for the delay in re-opening the case and apologised if Mr X felt staff were rude.

The council also visited Mr X the same day and told him “it was difficult to know who was being honest as all parties were making similar allegations about each other”.

The ombudsman said the council also said visits had taken place and it had not witnessed any anti-social behaviour. The council completed further visits to the area in late April and early May and again reported no issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mid-May, the council told Mr X that it would arrange a re-housing allocation application for him and it offered meditation between the two neighbours – but the council received a response from mediation saying the case was not “suitable for meditation”.

The ombudsman added: “Mr X continued to make reports about his neighbour in July 2024 and the council reviewed the matter under the community trigger legislation.

“The council again contacted the police in mid-July 2024 who said it had received several reports but it decided not to take any formal action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The council told Mr X there was not enough evidence to take further action in mid-July.

“Mr X continued to make further reports about his neighbour in August 2024. The council told Mr X the instances he was reporting would need to be witnessed within his property.

“The council referred Mr X for additional support in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr X made further reports to the council in September 2024.”

The ombudsman said Mr X had raised a complaint in October 2024 saying the council “failed to take action on the matter” – the council then responded and detailed the action it had taken.

Mr X has now moved properties following the council’s request to re-house him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end, while the ombudsman found the council could have re-opened case more quickly, it said: “I am satisfied the Council investigated Mr X’s reports, took a decision on what action to take, and continued to monitor the case. I understand that Mr X has since moved from the property, and as such the case has now been formally closed.”