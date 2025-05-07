Oliver Coppard names his ‘preferred candidate’ for deputy mayor in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Yorkshire mayor has today introduced his “preferred candidate” for deputy mayor of the region.

Following a thorough search, Oliver Coppard, the South Yorkshire mayor, has finally named his “preferred candidate” as the region’s deputy mayor who will jump in to “oversee and improve policing and criminal justice services, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and to commission services to support victims and reduce offending.”

If approved by the police and crime panel next week (May 15), Kilvinder Vigurs will deliver the Police and Crime Plan, chair the Local Criminal Justice Board, chair the Safer Roads Partnership, and have close oversight of the Violence Reduction Unit.

Ms Vigurs, who is from Yorkshire, will also act as the Equalities Commissioner, promoting equalities within all of the Mayoral Combined Authority’s work and ensuring the voices of the diverse South Yorkshire communities are heard and inform policy and practice.

At an introductory press conference, Oliver Coppard announced he would retain responsibility for agreeing the policing budget and police precept, the publication of the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Plan and the appointment and dismissal of the Chief Constable.

Mr Coppard said the region needs someone to “hold the police to account and push for change where it’s needed”.

This person is Ms Vigurs who has experience in working 30 years in the public sector working across the criminal justice system (she began her career as a probation officer, working with former offenders and later victims of serious crimes).

In 2012, Ms Vigurs became Director of Probation in Thames Valley and most recently she has served seven years as Regional Probation Director in London, before coming back to Yorkshire.

At the press conference, Ms Vigurs told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that she plans to be “out and about” and work with the communities of the region, to hear their voice and learn what is important to them.

She said: “We talk about knife crime, anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls… Some of those have an impact on all the communities, some of them have an impact on some communities.”

She added she wanted to listen to the concerns and work with the chief constable and others (such as victims of crimes) to build confidence in the region.

Mr Coppard said he was “lucky” to be able to name a preferred candidate of his for the role as he knows what Ms Vigurs can bring to the table after thanks to her expertise on the field.

He admitted the region is facing significant challenges therefore he wanted the “best possible voices in the room” when the leaders are taking decisions to tackle these issues.

But how soon will we see improvements?

Ms Vigurs said some things may take quicker – such as tackling anti-social behaviour – but some other things, such as knife crime, will take longer as they require a more detailed approach.

Mr Coppard added they would “never be complacent” about the challenges and they are trying their best to make sure everyone in South Yorkshire feels safe – whoever they are, wherever they are.