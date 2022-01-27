Oliver Coppard chosen to stand for Labour in South Yorkshire mayoral election

Mr Coppard was chosen by party members ahead of Sheffield councillor Jayne Dunn, former Sheffield councillor Lewis Dagnall and Doncaster councillor Rachael Blake.

According to Labour List, Mr Coppard was elected after securing 43 per cent in the first round of voting before winning with 57 per cent of the vote in the final stage.

Labour incumbent and Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis announced in September that he would not be standing for re-election.

Oliver Coppard.

Coppard, who stood against Nick Clegg in the parliamentary seat of Sheffield Hallam, said he was ‘proud and grateful’ and thanked members for voting for him.

In an election pitch for Labour List, Mr Coppard promised a ‘a public-led scrutiny panel, no second jobs, and Mayor’s Question Times’ across the region.

The candidate said he would lead a ‘community wealth building strategy’ for South Yorkshire, put in place citizens’ assemblies to shape a plan for reaching net zero, plant 1.4 million trees and bring public transport back under public control.

“Our campaign has been built around a simple but urgent hope; that together we can rebuild the pride, purpose and prosperity of South Yorkshire,” Mr Coppard said.

“Every vote cast in support of my selection was a silent instruction to pursue that ambition; to reclaim a more optimistic and hopeful future for everybody that lives here.

“That’s why over the coming weeks and months we will be building a campaign that makes the case for the change, investment and powers we need to overcome the challenges we face, and to realise the potential and ambition of the people of Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

“I put myself forward to be the Labour Party’s candidate for mayor so I could fight for a more hopeful future for our region, the place I’m proud to call my home. Now I intend to earn the trust of people and communities of South Yorkshire, so we can begin to build that brighter future together.”

The other candidates confirmed for the election on May 5 so far are:

Simon Biltcliffe, The Yorkshire Party,