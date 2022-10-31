Old classroom roof at risk of ‘complete failure’ found at Sheffield school

Council officers said £504,800 – funded by the Department for Education building condition allocation – would be needed to replace the roofing on a 1960s extension block at Abbey Lane Primary School, in Woodseats.

In a report prepared for a finance sub-committee meeting next week they said: “A structural inspection of the ceiling slabs at Abbey Lane Primary School confirmed the use of Reinforced Aerated Autoclaved Concrete (RAAC) roof planks in some roofs of the 1960s extension block, covering a classroom and the kitchen.

“The standing committee on structural safety issued an alert in May 2019 regarding the risks associated with this type of construction, including complete roof failure.

Sheffield Council has found a classroom roof it says is at risk of ‘complete failure’ and is replacing it as soon as possible.

“The RAAC planks installed at Abbey Lane have now exceeded their estimated 30-year lifespan and investigative surveys have been carried out to determine the most appropriate action to take.”

The council will strip the roof coverings and demolish the planks then re-roof the building using materials that will also help with keeping heat in.

Work is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Council officers added: “Removal and replacement of the RAAC plank system would eliminate all consequential risks of collapse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors are set to approve this at a meeting on Monday, November 7 from 2pm.