Official rough sleeper numbers fall to zero in Rotherham as new strategy aims to end hotel use

The number of rough sleepers in Rotherham has been reduced to zero, as the council seeks to end the use of ‘expensive and poor-quality hotel accommodation’ for those at risk of homelessness.

Figures from RMBC show that the number of rough sleepers in the borough reduced from 16 in 2018/19, to none in 2022/23.

Despite this, the council say they still face ‘considerable challenges’ to prevent homelessness, due to the cost-of-living crisis, a lack of affordable housing, and the growing numbers of households presenting with complex needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2018, the council has implemented a number of measure to prevent rough sleeping, including providing more emergency beds, and improving services for those leaving prison or hospital.

The number of rough sleepers in Rotherham has been reduced to zero, as the council seeks to end the use of ‘expensive and poor-quality hotel accommodation’ for those at risk of homelessness.

RMBC’s new homelessness prevention strategy, to be considered by cabinet on March 20, states that although the number of households making a homeless application in 2021-2022 reduced, the demand for temporary accommodation has not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy aims to end the use of ‘expensive and poor-quality hotel accommodation’, and provide self-contained temporary housing.

It also intends to provide more affordable housing, improve access to healthcare and suport services, and support people with complex needs.

The report adds: ” The numbers of people sleeping rough in Rotherham are relatively low compared to some boroughs and cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This position has been achieved over the last three years with the development of the Council’s Rough Sleeper Initiative Team and wider partnership working.