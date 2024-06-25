Offices are set to be turned into 10 new homes in Kelham Island in Sheffield

The proposal to turn some empty offices into new studios and apartments in the Kelham Island area in Sheffield has been approved as Sheffield City Council’s planning officers approved the plan for Bedford House in Mowbray Street.

According to a document uploaded onto the planning portal, the applicant is aiming to turn first- and second-floor offices into “self-contained studios and apartments”.

The application site is a part two- and three-storey building located on the southern side of Mowbray Street close to Sheffield city centre.

The document added the ground floor was formerly used as a café, office and workshop while the first and second floors were used as office space within the Lion Works business complex.

The applicant said: “The proposal will require internal works, including the demolition of and insertion of partition walls to create livable units but the proposed internal works however are not a consideration of this application.

“All habitable rooms have a window as per the requirements of such applications.