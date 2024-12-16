Off-licence gets permission to operate on busy Sheffield street despite objections

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:53 BST

An off-licence store has been granted permission to operate on a busy Sheffield road despite a number of objections from residents.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee decided yesterday to approve the application of PPAA Retail Ltd to run an off-licence store on Abbey Lane in Woodseats.

The applicant confirmed the sale of alcohol for consumption would happen between Monday and Sunday from 8am to 10pm.

However, a local councillor and six residents living close to the premises have objected to the plans.

Also, a petition with 200 signatures was also submitted.

At the licensing meeting, the attending residents raised concerns about the store being close to a primary school, another off-licence already being in operation in the area, parking issues and safety concerns, to name a few.

The applicant told the members that he has experience in running retail businesses and he has never had any problems.

He added all the alcohol licence objectives will be met and he is only looking for an opportunity.

Following a lengthy debate and deliberation, the committee granted the application with the condition that alcohol cannot be displayed in the shop window nor any alcohol promotion alcohol in the window of the shop.

