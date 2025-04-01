Objector hits out at permanent closure of Sheffield footpath as new route is ‘dangerous’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal of stopping up a public footpath in Sheffield may be sent to the secretary of state because of an objection.

The footpath linking Clarkehouse Road and Dorset Street in Broomhall is proposed to be stopped up, however, due to an objection logged to the council, members of the planning committee are asked to send the plans for confirmation.

A report published ahead of a planning committee meeting says that following authority obtained in December last year, the council made an order under Section 257 of the Town and Country Planning Act, to close the footpath.

Following publication of the order, including the posting of relevant notices and plans at the Dorset Street and Clarkehouse Road entrances to the footpath, the General Counsel for Legal Services received one objection.

The objector raised three issues:

The alternative footpath is not fit for purpose due to the following: it is dirt rather than tarmac and unmaintained so therefore gets muddy during the winter months, making it dangerous to walk on.

There is no active working lighting, this means due to the tree coverage that path is dark during twilight hours and nighttime, meaning it feels dangerous to traverse.

The path is often blocked by flytipping at the end of Dorset Street and currently has lots of discarded waste including multiple large yellow refuse bins marked “clinical waste”.

In response, officers at Sheffield Council said the new path would be paved/tarmac and would be no less convenient than the path subject to the order – also, streetlighting would be provided along the path.

The council added: “Officers believe that, despite the objection, the council will still be able to achieve the closure of the path on the basis that it is necessary to facilitate the development under planning reference 24/01340/FUL for the demolition of existing buildings and the erection of a three-storey building to form a new teaching and research facility in connection to the existing SITraN facility at 3 And 3A Clarkehouse Road And 385A Glossop Road, Sheffield, S10 2HQ.”

The report also said that in considering whether to proceed further with the proposed footpath stopping up, it is necessary to balance the objection received against the justifications for supporting the proposal in the first place.

Therefore it is proposed that the proposal is referred to the secretary of state for confirmation.