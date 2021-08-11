Objections to waiting restrictions to be overruled

A Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) is proposed to prohibit vehicles waiting at any time at Honeywell Lane’s junctions with Carrington Avenue, Burton Street and Raley Drive.

The restrictions are part of planning conditions for 81 new homes off Carrington Avenue, which stipulates that visibility at the junction of the new access road with Honeywell Lane must be “safeguarded”.

A report to Barnsley Council’s ruling cabinet states that the restrictions are needed as: “parked vehicles are interfering with the correct and safe operation of traffic signals controlling a vehicular and pedestrian tunnel on Honeywell Lane.”

Honeywell Lane

The report adds that the interference with detector loops is causing “delays and congestion”, and is causing “unacceptable risk levels to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians wishing to pass through the tunnel.”

Barnsley Council received one letter signed by 12 people, on the grounds of loss of on-street parking, residents were not consulted, and that residents want “adequate, dedicated on-street parking adjacent their houses.”

One resident states that the council “refused resident parking” as it had no budget for resident permits

The report responds to the objections, stating that “no individual has a legal right to park on the public highway outside their property”.

It continues: “The proposed restrictions are designed to prevent obstructive parking to facilitate safe traffic movements for both vehicles and pedestrians, with gaps being incorporated in the proposed restrictions where possible to accommodate some on-street parking.

“The budget for residents parking was removed by a council cabinet decision in 2007/08 and no new schemes have been progressed since then.”