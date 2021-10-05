Objections to plan for industrial and warehouse units next to Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Applicant Shaun Hunt from HG Sites DSA 3 Ltd wants permission to enable the construction of a number of units on a plot next to the main terminal.

The application has the backing of Business Doncaster who said the development would create ‘much needed employment space, attract new inward investment’.

But the plans have sparked opposition from ward councillors and residents in the area.

The site.

The application states the units will be a mix of B1, B2 and B8 use – which under planning guidance mean the site will consist of storage, distribution, offices and ‘general industrial’ use.

Other units on the site could include ‘light industrial’ use which can be carried out in any residential area ‘without detriment to the amenity of that area by reason of noise, vibration, smell, fumes, smoke, soot, ash, dust or grit’.

But Finningley ward councillor Steve Cox and Richard Allan Jones lodged objections and said the roads close to the site were problems for surface water after heavy rainfall and the development could make it worse.

But the development was backed by Business Doncaster – the council’s ‘inward investment team’.

A spokesman for the organisation, said: “Business Doncaster is happy to support the application as the development will create much needed employment space, attract new inward investment into the borough and generate employment opportunities for residents.”

Coun Richard Allan Jones, said: “For some considerable time there has been excessive water accumulation on the roads which are within close proximity to the proposed developments, one being industrial and the other being housing.

“The cumulative effects within these developments and the increase in discharges of rainwater suggest greater consideration be placed within the planning process to mitigate the potential disruption within the community for both businesses and residential properties.

“No further approvals should be given until the present situation for drainage is shown to work.

“I therefore object to any planning authority applications until the present situation is resolved.”

Coun Steve Cox added: “I object to this application due to the impact of water runoff that already contributes to the potential flooding issues. As I’m sure you know the corner of the junction floods regularly.