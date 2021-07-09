Number of registered sex offenders in South Yorkshire “expected to increase”

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner, stated that “a number” of registered sex offenders (RSOs) reside within South Yorkshire and the number is expected to rise.

A meeting of the PCC’s public accountability board heard that a pilot scheme which saw “low level” sex offenders regularly visited by South Yorkshire Police was scrapped, as the “system made it too bureaucratic” to function.

The increase in the number of registered sex offenders was partially explained by the force “capturing more people online”, but the meeting heard that SYP has plans to ensure they “have the capacity to deal with it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police

A report to the meeting states that the ” Volumes of nominals referred to Multi Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA), are currently high, with 63 individuals referred to MAPPA in May 2021.

“The Covid pandemic restricted the face to face management for a time, however the services are working toward pre pandemic levels and continued high volumes linked to the recognition of risk and increasing offenders volumes is anticipated.”

The report adds that South Yorkshire Police are in the early stages of developing a programme to “increase the employability of registered sex offenders within the community.”