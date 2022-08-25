Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure was revealed in the latest corporate performance report ahead of a strategy and resources committee meeting next week.

In the report, Nicola McHugh, performance manager at the council, said a number of factors contributed to the increase including delays to new houses being built, slow progress on bringing empty buildings back into use and less services for people with complex needs.

She added that homelessness remained high, with around 300 presentations every month – this had also increase by 22 percent over the past year.

“The backlog from the pandemic remains, with further pressure from new duties to people experiencing domestic abuse, resumption of evictions from the private rented sector, acute lack of affordable housing, and cost of living pressures reducing resilience of residents to meet their own housing need,” Ms McHugh said. “The number of households who are already in housing crisis when they approach us remains high – making prevention very difficult.”

Why use of temporary accommodation has increased

Ms McHugh said there were a number of reasons for the increase including empty properties taking too long to be brought back into use, a reduction in supported housing and services for people with complex needs and delays to a new build programme.

When finished, the programme is expected to provide 150 new temporary accommodation units.