Number of people in Sheffield temporary accommodation increases
Sheffield Council said the number of households in temporary accommodation had increased by 17 percent in the city over the past year.
The figure was revealed in the latest corporate performance report ahead of a strategy and resources committee meeting next week.
Read More
In the report, Nicola McHugh, performance manager at the council, said a number of factors contributed to the increase including delays to new houses being built, slow progress on bringing empty buildings back into use and less services for people with complex needs.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield pubs then and now: Looking back at old pubs - and how they stand today
-
2
Sheffield teenager behind bars for sexually abusing toddler
-
3
£10,000 bill for owner of upcoming Sheffield business after man breaks in to steal mannequin's shoes
-
4
Special constable with South Yorkshire Police sent pictures of his genitals to female officers
-
5
Masked trio raided woman's car before man assaulted her, dragged her by her hair and stole Armani handbag
She added that homelessness remained high, with around 300 presentations every month – this had also increase by 22 percent over the past year.
“The backlog from the pandemic remains, with further pressure from new duties to people experiencing domestic abuse, resumption of evictions from the private rented sector, acute lack of affordable housing, and cost of living pressures reducing resilience of residents to meet their own housing need,” Ms McHugh said. “The number of households who are already in housing crisis when they approach us remains high – making prevention very difficult.”
Why use of temporary accommodation has increased
Ms McHugh said there were a number of reasons for the increase including empty properties taking too long to be brought back into use, a reduction in supported housing and services for people with complex needs and delays to a new build programme.
When finished, the programme is expected to provide 150 new temporary accommodation units.
The strategy and resources committee meeting starts from 2pm on Tuesday, August 30.