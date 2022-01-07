Number of patients in Rotherham Hospital waiting more than three weeks for care discharge “the worst we’ve ever seen”

Currently, 26 care homes in Rotherham are closed due to infection, meaning access is blocked to more than 400 beds for patients who are ready for discharge.

George Briggs, chief operating officer of the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust told a meeting of the trusts board of directors on December 7: “Nationally there has been a large increase in complex patients who can’t get into social services, and Rotherham has seen a similar picture.

“We have seen between 45 and 65 patients at three weeks plus in our beds, which is the worst we’ve ever seen I have to say, but we’re no different to anywhere else.

“Today there are 26 care homes in Rotherham that are closed due to infection, which means we can’t get access to 400 plus beds.

“When we went out to tender there were limited care homes that wanted to look after patients that were either contact, or previously had covid or had covid.

“The teams that care for patients in homes that are supported by the council, they have had real difficulty in staffing and recruiting.

“People are realising that we’ve got a problem nationally, the Rotherham Borough Council team are doing their absolute best, and they’ve even changed their plans around what they’re paying their carers.”