Number of complaints against Barnsley Council down

The annual customer feedback report found that the council received 475 compliments in 2020-21, up from 369 in the previous year.

The Environment and Transport business unit received the most praise.

The number of complaints received by the council fell, decreasing from 275 in 2019-20 to 211.

Town Hall.

Presenting the report to the council’s cabinet today, Councillor Chris Lamb said: “We do take people’s complaints seriously, we do act upon it where there’s an issue and something that needs to be resolved we do that.”

Councillor Alan Gardiner, cabinet spokesperson for core services, said: “We are always looking for ways to improve what we do, with listening to and taking on board your feedback a crucial part of making our services better.