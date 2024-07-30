Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Angry residents are warning of danger and rat runs after controversial ‘one way’ plans were put forward for a Sheffield street near a new university building.

And concerns have been raised over the timing of the two week consultation period, which is taking place during the school summer holidays.

The concerns revolve around plans to make a large section of Northumberland Road one way, which one resident has warned will turn local residential streets into rat runs, with cars using them instead of what is a non residential road.

He has written to all the members of the Sheffield Council Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee to express his concerns, but has asked The Star not to use his name.

He told The Star he is also concerned that the consultation is happening during the school holidays when many who are potentially affected may not be in the city to take part.

The letter sent to committee members describes Northumberland Road as an essential and busy highway joining Broomhill, Crookesmoor and Crookes.

It warns: “If no traffic were allowed to enter from the Whitham Road junction, these proposals would inevitably create 'rat runs' on the narrow, residential streets Harcourt Road, Marlborough Road, Spring Hill, Spring Hill Road, Elmore Road, Moor Oaks Road and Highnam Crescent Road. These roads will become less safe and more polluted for residents. There is an early years nursery nearby with entrances on Elmore Road and Marlborough Road.

“On the other hand, Northumberland Road is a non-residential road. It can certainly be dangerous for pedestrians and/or cyclists. But it can be made safer by removing parking spaces and introducing a cycle lane (which is intended), and introducing speed bumps and a pedestrian crossing (these are not part of the plan).

It adds: “Furthermore, the main entrance to the new social science building does not require access to Northumberland Road. Hundreds of families with young children are going to be endangered, and thousands of residents in Broomhill and Crookes inconvenienced, for a very marginal benefit to some students.”

It also warns that the scheme will cause new dangers at other junctions.

He also claims:

> While the modelling includes some analysis of the impact on Whitham Road, the scheme appears to give no consideration to the impact of the changes on what is already a very busy set of roads.

> The junction of Whitham Road, Nile Street and Crookes Road (in Broomhill 'centre') already has absolutely appalling air quality. If more cars are forced to use this junction to get to Crookes, pollution levels will rise further.

> The impact on NHS staff and services must be considered if displaced traffic adds to the difficulty already experienced in accessing the hospitals.

The council’s note on the consultation plans states: “The scheme is proposed to improve the highway adjacent to the new Social Science development of the University of Sheffield for the safety of the increased pedestrian and cycle movements in the area.”

It proposes One Way Traffic on Northumberland Road from a point immediately south of the Goodwin Sports Centre Access to its junction with Witham Road/Western Bank with a contraflow cycle lane.

An island would be provided at the junction of Northumberland Road and Whitham Road to protect turning cyclists. Two raised crossing points would be provided on Northumberland Road for pedestrians.

A paid-for and permit holders parking place on Northumberland Road between Marlborough Road and Whitham Road would be removed and a no waiting and no loading at any time restriction is proposed.

The council said in a statement: “The proposal to make Northumberland Road in Broomhill one way was made as part of the University of Sheffield’s planning application for the Wave Building development.

“The project is proposed to improve the highway next to the building for the safety of increased pedestrian and cycle movements in the area.

“The Transport Regulation Order (TRO) formed a condition of the planning permission for the development.

“A consultation period has been advertised for a period of three weeks from July 21, 2024 to August 15, 2024, we would encourage people to share their views on the council’s website or by visiting https://consultation.appyway.com/Sheffield/9a5aa443-48d6-4a43-8d63-a2a17ae3f752

“It is anticipated that length of time will be adequate for interested parties to voice their opinions.”

Comments can also be made by post.