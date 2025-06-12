Noise complaints and alleged flashing incident spark licensing objections at town centre bar

A bar in Barnsley’s Victorian Arcade will go before the council’s licensing sub-committee next week, following concerns from neighbouring businesses about plans to extend its opening hours.

The Country Club, which is currently licensed to open from 11am to 11.30pm daily and serve alcohol until 11pm, has applied to extend its opening hours until 2am every night. The variation would also allow recorded music to be played outdoors and enable customers to take alcohol off the premises.

The Country Club currently holds a pavement licence for a 10-square-metre outdoor area, where the applicants had hoped to use a small speaker for background music after nearby shops have closed.

However, neighbouring businesses including The Spectacle Shop and Gallagher’s Cafe have lodged formal objections, citing concerns about noise, rowdy behaviour and the wellbeing of vulnerable customers.

The club insists it takes its responsibilities seriously and has proposed a range of new measures, including CCTV coverage, a Challenge 25 age policy, staff training on disorderly behaviour, a noise management plan and door staff on event days.

One recent incident, captured on CCTV, involved a female customer allegedly jiggling her breasts at passersby, including an 85-year-old man.

In one objection, staff of nearby businesses reported several incidents involving disruptive behaviour. At approximately 2.30pm on Saturday, May 24, one woman allegedly approached the shop window, made direct eye contact with a customer, and “proceeded to grab and shake her breasts in a clearly provocative and inappropriate manner.”

In a written objection to the council, the business stated: “Last Saturday’s incident highlights how problematic public drinking in the early afternoon can be.

“While we are already closing earlier to avoid these issues, the issues are now occurring earlier. Reducing hours further would have a significant financial impact on our business. It is entirely unreasonable that retail businesses are being forced to consider closure due to the anti-social environment created by early-day, off-sales licensing in a retail zone.”

They also described other incidents, including fights, and inappropriate behaviour by hen parties “waving female blow-up dolls around” while families passed through the arcade.

Neighbouring shops reported disruption caused by groups congregating outside shortly after the former burger restaurant was transformed into a bar in June 2024, according to council documents.

Following concerns from businesses, the venue initially agreed to a series of conditions, including providing a supervised outdoor drinking area with physical barriers, and volume restrictions past 5.30pm.

However, the Country Club withdrew agreement to three key conditions relating to music volume and door closures. This U-turn prompted Gallagher’s Cafe, which had earlier withdrawn its complaint, to reinstate its objection, arguing noise levels would again affect their customers.

In a statement, the owners said closing doors and windows during music events would make the venue “impractical”, especially in warm weather, but pledged to work with Environmental Health to manage volume responsibly.

The owners said they are committed to maintaining a positive relationship with neighbours and “would only want recorded music on a small speaker outside once the shops have closed.” Live music, they added, would also be reserved for later in the day, except during special events such as Barnsley Live.

As part of its application, the venue pledges a suite of safeguards aimed at the four licensing objectives: it will extend CCTV coverage to all public areas, entrances and exits; enforce a strict Challenge 25 age-verification scheme with comprehensive staff training and clear signage; carry out regular risk assessments while actively monitoring capacity; deploy SIA-registered door staff during events and other busy periods; implement a detailed noise-management plan supported by a formal complaints-response protocol; and introduce robust child-protection measures, including staff safeguarding training, restrictions on unaccompanied minors and limits on children’s access during certain events.

Councillors must now weigh the business’s desire to operate longer hours against the impact on surrounding shops and public order.

The meeting will take place at Barnsley Town Hall on Wednesday 19 June.