No pensioner left in the cold this winter as Barnsley Council guarantees crucial winter fuel payments

Pensioners across Barnsley can breathe a little easier this winter, as Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has stepped in to provide crucial winter fuel payments, regardless of looming government changes to the national scheme.

With the government expected to change how the winter fuel payment is allocated, many older people have been left uncertain about whether they’ll receive help with their heating bills this year. In response, BMBC has stepped in with a guarantee to make sure that no qualifying pensioner is left behind.

If you qualify under the national winter fuel payment scheme, your payment will be sent to you automatically. But for those who don’t, and whose annual household income is under £30,000, Barnsley Council will provide a £200 payment to help cover the cost of keeping warm. Crucially, savings won’t affect eligibility.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “Our pensioners shouldn’t have to think about whether or not they can afford to heat their homes this winter. This is why Barnsley Council is committed to giving pensioners more money in their pockets by guaranteeing a winter fuel payment of £200 if they’re not eligible for the government scheme.”

Last year, the winter fuel payment, worth up to £300, was only paid to pensioners receiving pension credit. That decision led to nearly 10 million people missing out on support they had previously received, sparking widespread criticism.

Now, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the scheme will be expanded again this winter, and more pensioners will qualify. However, so far the Government hasn’t confirmed who will be eligible under the revised system, or when payments will be made.

While national plans are still being clarified, Barnsley Council is taking no chances. Its £200 payment will help fill the gap for pensioners who don’t meet national criteria but are still facing high energy costs.

Further information about how to apply for the local scheme will be shared in the coming weeks. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to check the council’s website and local news outlets for updates.