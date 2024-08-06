“No one wants to see a free for all” warns council leader as increased housing targets announced
Rotherham will see its housebuilding target increased from 544 to 1,233 per year under the new proposals.
The plans, which are out for consultation until September 2024, would see a return to mandatory planning targets for councils to make housing more affordable and to deliver Labour’s promise of 1.5m new homes by 2029.
Councillor Chris Read, Labour leader of Rotherham Council, said that more homes would be welcomed, as the waiting list for a council house reaches 7,000 – but has urged caution.
“With more than 150 people living in temporary accommodation and more than 7,000 on the council’s waiting list, it’s clear that our current housing market isn’t doing what Rotherham people need,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
“The government’s commitment to radical action is welcome and the Deputy Prime Minister’s commitment to new council homes is a particularly welcome change of tone.
“However, the proposed new Rotherham target is more than double the number of homes that have been delivered on average over the last decade.
“It is already clear that in Rotherham, the challenge isn’t about the availability of land to build on, and without other interventions we won’t get the homes built in the right places at prices that local people can afford, and with the infrastructure and services that sustainable communities need.
“No one wants to see a free-for-all for private developers and we need to ensure that the new regime really works for Rotherham’s communities.”
