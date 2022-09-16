No changes to bin collections, funeral or weddings in Barnsley on Monday bank holiday for Queen’s Funeral
No changes will be made to a number of council services in Barnsley on Monday, September 19 – the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.
There will be no disruptions to bin collections, all funerals and cremation services will go ahead as planned, as will all weddings and civil partnership ceremonies booked at Barnsley register office.
However, the Barnsley Market, all of our district markets, Market Kitchen and The Glass Works multi-storey car park will be closed, as will libraries and museums.
Parks and green spaces will be open, but cafes and toilets at Locke Park and Elsecar Park will be closed.
Most Popular
-
1
Puppies Sheffield: RSPCA asks city for help after five French Bulldog type puppies found in woods
-
2
Avonside Roofing: Sheffield Council issues update after collapse of firm given £33.5m contract to repair homes
-
3
Meersbrook Park Sheffield: Police called over 'man with knife who threatened to chase and rape children'
All household waste recycling centres will be closed, and the town hall will be open for to sign the Book of Condolence from 10am to 11am and then again from 2pm to 4pm.