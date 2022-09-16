News you can trust since 1887
No changes to bin collections, funeral or weddings in Barnsley on Monday bank holiday for Queen’s Funeral

No changes will be made to a number of council services in Barnsley on Monday, September 19 – the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

By Danielle Andrews
Friday, 16th September 2022
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:40 pm

There will be no disruptions to bin collections, all funerals and cremation services will go ahead as planned, as will all weddings and civil partnership ceremonies booked at Barnsley register office.

However, the Barnsley Market, all of our district markets, Market Kitchen and The Glass Works multi-storey car park will be closed, as will libraries and museums.

Parks and green spaces will be open, but cafes and toilets at Locke Park and Elsecar Park will be closed.

All household waste recycling centres will be closed, and the town hall will be open for to sign the Book of Condolence  from 10am to 11am and then again from 2pm to 4pm.

Schools have been advised by the Department for Education to close, but residents can check directly with the school for more information.

