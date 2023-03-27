News you can trust since 1887
Nine councillors to stand down ahead of Barnsley’s local elections

Nine councillors in Barnsley are set to stand down ahead of May’s local elections – including the authority’s longest standing member and its deputy leader.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:03 BST

Four Labour councillors will stand down, as well as three Independents, one Conservative and one Liberal Democrat.

Those standing down include the current deputy leader, Chris Lamb, and Charles Wraith MBE, who has served on the authority since 1974.

Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, also plans to stand down.

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Fielding also announced he is standing down this year, due to increased family and caring responsibilities.

Thee Independent councillors are also set to stand down – Victoria Felton, Neil Danforth, and the leader of the group, Andrew Gillis.

List of councillors to stand down:

Councillor Peter Fielding, Liberal Democrat

Councillor Neil Danforth, Independent

Councillor Martin Dyson, Labour

Councillor Victoria Felton, Independent

Councillor Andrew Gillis, Independent

Councillor Paul Hand-Davis, Conservative

Councillor Chris Lamb, Labour

Councillor Jenny Platts, Labour

Councillor Wraith MBE, Labour

