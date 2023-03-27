Four Labour councillors will stand down, as well as three Independents, one Conservative and one Liberal Democrat.
Those standing down include the current deputy leader, Chris Lamb, and Charles Wraith MBE, who has served on the authority since 1974.
Councillor Jenny Platts, cabinet spokesperson for health and adult social care, also plans to stand down.
Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Fielding also announced he is standing down this year, due to increased family and caring responsibilities.
Thee Independent councillors are also set to stand down – Victoria Felton, Neil Danforth, and the leader of the group, Andrew Gillis.
List of councillors to stand down:
Councillor Peter Fielding, Liberal Democrat
Councillor Neil Danforth, Independent
Councillor Martin Dyson, Labour
Councillor Victoria Felton, Independent
Councillor Andrew Gillis, Independent
Councillor Paul Hand-Davis, Conservative
Councillor Chris Lamb, Labour
Councillor Jenny Platts, Labour
Councillor Wraith MBE, Labour