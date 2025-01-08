Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The official website of former deputy prime minister and Meta VP Nick Clegg has estimated the ex-Sheffield Hallam MP has a net worth of more than £25million.

In an article published on nickclegg.org.uk, which is said to be Mr Clegg’s official website, the net worth of the former Liberal Democrats leader was calculated by combining his real estate assests, Meta earnings, and “other undisclosed investments”.

It states: “Nick Clegg’s estimated net worth is now believed to be in the range of £25 million to £35 million. This figure accounts for the appreciation of his properties, his annual earnings at Meta, and the potential value of any company stock he may hold.”

Mr Clegg worked as the president of global affairs and communications at Meta after joining as the vice-president in October 2018, but will leave the organisation in the coming months after announcing his departure in January 2025.

The article states that Mr Clegg was initially reported to be earning around £500,000 as vice-president, but his subsequent promotion “substantially boosted his compensation”.

It is estimated his total Meta package - including salary, bonuses and stock options - was valued between $2million and $10million per year.

The former MP for Sheffield Hallam, which has been represented by Labour MPs since Mr Clegg’s election defeat in 2017, is said to own a townhouse in south west London worth £2m.

In late 2018, after joining Meta, he reportedly purchased a £7m mansion in Atherton, California - one of the most expensive zip codes in the United States.

The net worth article states he sold the property in 2022 for £10m.

It estimates Mr Clegg’s net worth skyrocketed in the decade after leaving government. The article suggests his net worth was £2m in 2015.

Following the announcement Mr Clegg would leave Meta, The Guardian reported he had sold roughly $19m worth of Meta shares and still owned shares worth $21m.

The 58-year-old has not announced any plans for work in the future.