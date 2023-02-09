Sheffield’s hospital physiotherapists walked out on strike today over pay.

Picket lines were in place outside both the Northern General Hospital and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital as the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy went on strike for the first time in its history.

Pickets outside the Hallamshire Hospital today set up on the pavement outside the building, with placards carrying slogans including ‘no pain no gain – striking because we care’.

Union rep Jon Fawcett, among those on the picket line this morning, told The Star the action was to make a stance. He said: “The staff have had enough. They’re expected to work through really quite trying circumstances, but in particular at a time when the county is going through the crisis it’s going through with ever more demands placed on NHS workers.

Picket lines were in place outside both the Northern General Hospital and the Royal Hallamshire Hospital today as the Chartered Society of Physiothetapy went on strike for the first time in its history. Picture shows the picket line at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital

“We’ve just got the the point now where we’re carrying so many vacancies, and staff have left – not for better paid jobs, just left because they want a change. We’re losing quality experienced staff who have fallen out of love with what they do, and have have stopped believing in the NHS.”

Physiotherpists work both in the community and in the hospitals, doing what the unions say is sometimes lifesaving treatment, and play a key role in rehabilitation from injuries.

Mr Fawcett said in many departments, up to 80 per cent of the physiotherapists were on strike today, but said no one wanted to delay patient care.

He said: “This is the first time, and the only time in 100 years, that the CSP has been on strike because of pay.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement: “It is regrettable some union members are taking further industrial action at a time when the NHS is already under pressure.

"The Health and Social Care Secretary has had constructive meetings with unions, including the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, and has been clear he wants to continue to discuss what is fair and affordable as part of the 2023/24 pay process.”

