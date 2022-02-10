The centre, based in The Glass Works, will help alleviate pressure on existing NHS facilities and will be open seven days a week.

With access to the 670 parking spaces in The Glass Works car park, it will provide a convenient way for patients to receive ultrasound, X-ray, breast screening, phlebotomy and bone density scans.

Bob Kirton, Barnsley Hospital’s deputy chief executive and chief delivery officer said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer vital diagnostic services to our communities in Barnsley and beyond at such a convenient location.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “The Glass Works is a superb location for the new diagnostic clinic.

“The Glass Works is perfect for our patients and will mean people will not have to spend so much time travelling to and from the hospital for these important appointments.”

NHS leaders say the clinic will allow hospitals to treat those most in need and help tackle the backlog created during the Covid pandemic.

GPs will also be able to refer their patients to the clinic to access tests closer to home.

The new one-stop shop for checks, scans and tests is one of 40 opening across England, set to provide around 2.8 million scans in the first full year of operation.