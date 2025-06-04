Next suburb in Sheffield set for 20mph speed limit order

A suburb in Sheffield is set to receive a 20mph speed limit order, following the outcome of a public consultation.

The proposed limit could be introduced in the Netherthorpe area if members of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee support the recommendation from council officers at their meeting next week (June 11).

According to a report published ahead of the meeting, the council adopted the Sheffield 20mph Speed Limit Strategy in 2012, under the Cabinet Highways Committee. The aim of the strategy is to establish 20mph as the maximum appropriate speed in Sheffield’s residential areas.

The report notes that, to date, “65 ‘sign only’ 20mph areas have been completed as well as 12 child safety zones” across the city. This figure does not include six additional schemes currently underway as part of the 2023/24 batch.

During the public consultation period for the Netherthorpe scheme, the council received three emails in support of the proposal and two objections.

The report added: “The number of responses received is unusually low for a 20mph scheme and this could be for a number of reasons.

“Having looked at the address data, the area is predominantly flats/ HMOs and we tend to receive less interest in schemes (except for parking schemes) from student areas.”

The council believes that reducing vehicle speeds in residential areas could help lower both the number and severity of collisions, reduce the fear of accidents, encourage sustainable travel, and contribute to the creation of a more pleasant, cohesive environment.

Councillors are recommended to approve the scheme.