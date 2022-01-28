Next steps revealed for bridge linking Penny Pie Park with Pogmoor recreation ground in Barnsley

The overall scheme was approved by the council’s planning board in April 2021, but cabinet’s approval was needed to use the land.

The report will now be presented at the next full council meeting on February 3 for approval.

Plans for a new bridge linking Penny Pie Park with Pogmoor Recreation Ground took a step closer this week.

Part of Pogmoor Recreation ground is registered at the Land Registry, with Barnsley Council as trustee of the recreation ground, which is held in a charitable trust.

Barnsley Council, as Trustee of Pogmoor recreation ground, was required to grant an easement to facilitate the new bridge.

A report has also been shared with the Coal Mining Charity CISWO, who have provided their written consent to the proposal.

Councillor Tim Cheetham, cabinet spokesperson for place (regeneration and culture) said; “The new bridge will create a safe new active travel route and connectivity between the two main greenspaces, the surrounding communities, Barnsley Hospital and other local amenities.

“The bridge will enhance the improvements being delivered as part of the A628 Dodworth Road improvement scheme, which is currently underway, including tree planting and brand-new play areas for residents to enjoy. The new gyratory is a major project, and this will be another significant improvement as part of the wider scheme.

“With a new bridge in place, better play areas, improved walkways, and extensive tree planting, the whole area will look very different. The completed bridge will be a big step in connecting our communities.

“We have made some significant commitments to improve access to the town and provide better connectivity for our residents while also encouraging active travel.