Next steps bring major 160-home development in Sheffield closer to reality
Sheffield Council’s planning department has approved an outline application for the construction of up to 160 new homes, along with access, landscaping, and other associated works, on the former 5.6-hectare Rotherham United site on Bawtry Road.
In a planning statement, the applicant, Barratt & David Wilson Homes, said: “The site was previously used for recreation and sports purposes, but historic aerial photography regression suggests that the site has not been laid out, or used as, a playing pitch for over a decade.”
According to the report, the development is expected to support the employment of 556 people, including apprentices, and could generate £4.3 million in tax revenue, along with around £322,000 in local council tax.
A design and access statement further explained that “the site is not currently accessible and therefore there are significant opportunities to create walking routes and amenity spaces for the benefit of the wider community.”
The document also noted that the site is in a suitable, sustainable, and deliverable location, and the development would help support a range of local services.
Despite three letters of objection submitted during the public consultation, the outline application was approved.
