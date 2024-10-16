Next step taken to build 14 homes next to surgery on busy Sheffield road

The next step to create 14 new homes next to a surgery on a busy Sheffield road has been taken.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee have decided to approve an outline application – basically exploring whether the scale and nature of a proposed development would be acceptable – for a proposal on Burncross Road.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), outline planning permission was sought for the demolition of an existing garage belonging to 241 Burncross Road and up to 14 houses being built on the land.

The plan included a proposal to build five bungalows, four semi-detached houses and five detached houses.

However, almost 40 letters have been submitted from people living close to the site – 34 against and one being neutral about the development.

Neighbours have raised issues with, among other things, noise, the loss of trees, the impact on natural life, the impact on the area, the strain on schools, dentists and doctors’ provision; as well as an increase in traffic.

At the debate in the council chamber, councillors asked questions, including concerns around access.

At the end, apart from the ward councillor (and co-chair of the committee) Cllr Alan Woodcock who abstained, everyone voted for the plans.

The proposal will be back in front of the committee when they will discuss whether to give full planning permission.