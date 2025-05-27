New youth and community centre proposed for Kimberworth site

Plans have been submitted for the demolition of a youth club in Kimberworth, to make way for a new, purpose-built youth and community facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, lodged with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council on May 19, proposes the demolition of the existing building on Baring Road, Kimberworth, which is home to the Rotherham Blackburn Club for Young People.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its place, a new, purpose-built modular facility has been proposed, to provide modern, accessible, and flexible spaces for local youth and community groups.

The existing clubhouse is still in regular use, operating three evenings a week and offering activities for young people aged eight to 18, including sports, cooking, arts, and educational programmes. It has been a part of the community since 1974, and has recently secured grants to expand its services, introduce mental health support, and involve older youths through volunteer opportunities.

A new, purpose-built modular facility has been proposed, to provide modern, accessible, and flexible spaces for local youth and community groups.

The current facility will be demolished to make way for the new building, which promises a more accessible, modern, and flexible space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed redevelopment will see the youth club expand its internal floorspace by 43 per cent, allowing for enhanced facilities and greater flexibility to support local young people and community groups.

Submitted by architects Corstorphine and Wright on behalf of the youth club, the project includes a main hall, youth rooms, an outdoor patio area, improved accessibility via a ramp and staircase, and secure plant and bin stores. The new design will use modular construction methods to reduce disruption and build time.

Externally, the building will be clad in timber-effect materials with black aluminium windows and doors, and a flat single-ply roof. Additional shrubbery will be planted to promote biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The existing clubhouse is still in regular use, operating three evenings a week and offering a broad range of activities for young people aged eight to 18

Ten new cycle spaces will be added, and regular daytime and evening activity is expected to contribute to overall site safety.

The proposal will not change employment levels, maintaining four part-time staff roles.

The public consultation period runs from 22 May to 19 June 2025, and residents can comment on the application on RMBC’s planning portal using reference RB2025/0705.