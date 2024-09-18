Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family-run cafe in a Rotherham village has been granted a licence to sell alcohol following a meeting with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.

Cup and Co, on Worksop Road, Woodsetts, has been granted a licence to sell alcohol between midday and 9.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

Initially, the application sought to extend alcohol sales until 11pm on Monday until Saturday, and open from 8am to 11.30pm on weekdays.

Following the statutory 28-day consultation period, three people submitted objections to the application, though no concerns were raised by responsible authorities. To address these objections, the applicant met with objectors to discuss their business vision and listened to community concerns.

Consequently, they amended the application to reduce the alcohol sales hours and premises closing time.

RMBC granted the licence on the grounds that further controls are put in place, such as a CCTV system, implementation of a Challenge 25 policy, no outdoor service past 8pm, and noise control measures.