New Travelodge set to open in Rotherham town centre

The new 69-room hotel forms part of a wider plan to redevelop the Forge Island area in the town, which will also be home to a cinema, restaurants, car park and public square.

The development will be set within a new public square, and a pedestrian bridgewill connect he schemescheme to the wider town centre.

Following the deal with Travelodge, it is anticipated that construction will begin in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forge Island.

Dan Needham, development director at Muse Developments, said: “Bringing a major occupier in Travelodge to Forge Island further highlights our collective commitment with the council to create a connected, innovative and inclusive scheme that brings people back to the town centre.

“We’re working hard to drive investment and growth to benefit the Rotherham community, along with providing a range of employment opportunities too. Forge Island represents what can be done when the best of the public and private sector come together with a clear vision and we’re looking forward to bringing the scheme forward in due course.”

Tony O Brien, Travelodge UK Development Director said: “We are delighted to be opening our first hotel in Rotherham at Forge Island. This development is our 23rd local council hotel partnership. This type of partnerships is of huge benefit to local communities as it helps regenerate vacant space and supports inward investment. This often leads to further development, new job creation and increased income via business rates for the local council.

“There are no branded budget hotels in the centre of Rotherham and this hotel will help attract new visitors to the area. This is great news for the local economy as research shows, customers will spend on average double their room rate with local businesses during their stay which can equate to an annual multi-million pound boost for the Rotherham economy.

“The Forge Island development is in a great location in the heart of the town centre, near to the railway station, the shopping centre and the AESSEAL New York stadium, home of Rotherdam United. With on-site car parking and the benefit of the new cinema and restaurants, this Travelodge is ideally located for leisure and business for business and leisure travellers.”

Councillor Denise Lelliott,Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “It’s great news that Travelodge has signed up to be part of the Forge Island development and joined The Arc Cinema in helping to create a fantastic asset for people across the borough to make use of.

“We’re determined to create a long-term vision for the town centre and can’t wait to see people using the hotel, cinema and cafes and restaurants that will be on site in the future.