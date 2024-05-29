New three-storey home planned for rear garage on Sheffield road could be approved

A proposal to demolish a rear garage and erect a new three-storey home on its place in Sheffield has sparked objections from the residents living nearby.

A proposal to demolish a rear garage and erect a new three-storey home on its place in Sheffield has sparked objections from the residents living nearby.

Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee will decide whether the plans to create a new home essentially in the rear garden of a home on Knowle Lane in Sheffield could go ahead.

According to a document published ahead of the meeting, the new house would be built with all the amenity spaces and a car parking accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, some of the people living in the neighbouring properties and in the area have expressed their concerns about the development.

A total of 24 letters have been submitted to the authorities, all of them against the proposal.

The issues raised ranged from concerns with the design through the house being out of character and too big to the loss of privacy, and more.

In the document, officers recommended the committee members to grant permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In conclusion, they said: “The proposed dwelling is considered to have been suitably designed and is not considered to detract from the appearance of the area.

“The proposed dwelling would provide suitable living conditions for future occupiers and would not unduly harm living conditions for neighbouring dwellings.

“The dwelling has been designed to help reduce energy consumption and will incorporate features such as an air source heat pump, to provide clean renewable heat and the installation of photovoltaic panels, to generate renewable electricity.

“The dwelling would include suitable off-street car parking provision and would not raise highways safety implications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added the development would not result in significant adverse impacts which would outweigh the benefits.