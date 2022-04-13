New tennis courts, games area and cafe planned for Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park

Sheffield Council is looking for a partner to develop the hub, which will revitalise the tennis courts and multi-use games area at Hillsborough park.

A minimum of three courts will be improved with LED lighting, there will be smaller padel courts and the games area will be resurfaced and redesigned for football, basketball and netball.

Other facilities include an accessible toilet and cafe. The council is in discussion with Age UK which recently redeveloped the old Coach House in the park and opened the Depot Cafe.

The council says the new sports facilities will attract more visitors so there’s scope for cafes at both the top and bottom of the park and it’s looking at how the new cafe would compliment the Age UK one.

Consultation has shown there is interest in netball, basketball, table tennis, bowls, mini golf and informal activities. An indoor or covered outdoor activity space could be included.

Major investment in tennis

In 2017 the council and the Lawn Tennis Association launched a programme which led to significant investment and improvements to tennis courts across the city.

It was the LTA’s biggest investment in outdoor tennis provision in the country and was the first parks tennis programme of its kind

Director of parks Lisa Firth said: “To build on these high quality developments, we are looking to add a hub to the existing tennis courts, to act as an anchor and to further sustain the future provision of tennis.

“The hub will serve as a base for a team of coaches, develop skills and provide greater exposure and provision of tennis across the city.

“Participation levels significantly increased during and coming out of the pandemic but the current model will not provide sufficient income to maintain and manage the courts and outreach programmes.

“The hub will allow us to generate income which will cover the annual maintenance costs as well as fund public tennis courts into the future.