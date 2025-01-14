New summer food festival proposed in popular Sheffield park
A proposal to allow a food festival to run in a popular Sheffield park at the end of August has been put forward to the council.
Members of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee will discuss the plans for a food festival in Graves Park between August 30 and 31, later this year.
A document uploaded ahead of the meeting explained that the proposed event “Graves Park Food & Drink Festival” would take place in one of the grass areas in the centre of the park. The land would be fenced off with a ticket booth at one side of the fencing.
The fencing, the authors added, would not “prohibit public access” around the field or to any part of the park.
Those aiming to run the festival are proposing a “family friendly celebration of international influence and local talent, expressed through international food, independent drink, live music, arts and charity”.
The document noted that the company would pay a fee to the charity to use the site.
Tickets would be sold as
Early Bird: Adult £5.95/ Under 16 £2.95/ Under 5’s Free
Final Price: Adult £9.95/ Under 16 £4.50/ Under 5’s Free
The report added that “the festival will be priced at an accessible level” and “other than free food festivals, you won’t find a better priced food festival”.
Members of the committee will decide whether to accept or decline the proposal at 2pm next Tuesday (January 21) at Sheffield Town Hall.
