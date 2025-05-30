New ‘Street Safe Team’ to patrol Rotherham, Maltby, Dinnington, Wath and Swinton in £570,000 council safety drive
Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is set to launch the new street safe team, backed by a permanent £570,000 annual investment, aimed at providing a more reassuring presence in public spaces across the borough.
The team will consist of 10 newly recruited frontline officers working alongside management staff, as part of the council’s community protection and environmental health service.
According to a report due to be considered by the council’s cabinet on June 9, the team’s duties will range from offering information and support to residents and visitors, to enforcing regulations on littering, anti-social behaviour and street drinking. Officers will be uniformed, patrol high-footfall areas and hotspots, and work closely with South Yorkshire Police and other council departments.
“The team will undertake a broad range of duties which will include signposting or providing information to the public as well as identifying and addressing issues in relation to the general street scene, such as littering, by enhancing the existing enforcement presence,” adds the report.
“The service is also aimed at enhancing community safety and improving perceptions of safety in town centres. By being a highly visible presence, the team will act as the eyes and ears of the council.”
The team is expected to be operational by September 1, following recruitment, training and a seven-week induction programme. Officers will be trained in enforcement, conflict resolution, trauma awareness, cultural competency, and safeguarding.
The team will enforce, Public Spaces Protection Orders, address issues such as street drinking, substance misuse, and anti-social behaviour, patrol hotspot areas and provide advice to the public.
As part of the initiative, the council has committed to recruiting a diverse team and equipping officers to work with vulnerable individuals, including children and adults at risk.
A communications plan is also being developed to promote the initiative and improve public perception of safety in the town centre, an issue repeatedly raised in public consultations.
The cabinet is expected to approve the implementation plan next month and receive a full update on the team’s performance in March 2026.
