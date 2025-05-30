New ‘Street Safe Team’ to patrol Rotherham, Maltby, Dinnington, Wath and Swinton in £570,000 council safety drive

A dedicated new team of high-visibility officers will soon begin patrolling Rotherham Town Centre and the surrounding towns of Maltby, Dinnington, Wath and Swinton, as part of a council scheme to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council is set to launch the new street safe team, backed by a permanent £570,000 annual investment, aimed at providing a more reassuring presence in public spaces across the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team will consist of 10 newly recruited frontline officers working alongside management staff, as part of the council’s community protection and environmental health service.

According to a report due to be considered by the council’s cabinet on June 9, the team’s duties will range from offering information and support to residents and visitors, to enforcing regulations on littering, anti-social behaviour and street drinking. Officers will be uniformed, patrol high-footfall areas and hotspots, and work closely with South Yorkshire Police and other council departments.

A dedicated new team of high-visibility officers will soon begin patrolling Rotherham Town Centre and the surrounding towns of Maltby, Dinnington, Wath and Swinton, as part of a council scheme to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“The team will undertake a broad range of duties which will include signposting or providing information to the public as well as identifying and addressing issues in relation to the general street scene, such as littering, by enhancing the existing enforcement presence,” adds the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The service is also aimed at enhancing community safety and improving perceptions of safety in town centres. By being a highly visible presence, the team will act as the eyes and ears of the council.”

The team is expected to be operational by September 1, following recruitment, training and a seven-week induction programme. Officers will be trained in enforcement, conflict resolution, trauma awareness, cultural competency, and safeguarding.

The team will enforce, Public Spaces Protection Orders, address issues such as street drinking, substance misuse, and anti-social behaviour, patrol hotspot areas and provide advice to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the initiative, the council has committed to recruiting a diverse team and equipping officers to work with vulnerable individuals, including children and adults at risk.

A communications plan is also being developed to promote the initiative and improve public perception of safety in the town centre, an issue repeatedly raised in public consultations.

The cabinet is expected to approve the implementation plan next month and receive a full update on the team’s performance in March 2026.