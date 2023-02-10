New stats reveal number of stabbing deaths in Sheffield ahead of victims' documentary premiere

The Violence Reduction Unit has revealed the number of deaths by stabbing in the city ahead of a premiere showing the impact of knife crime on victims.

Angela Greenwood, of the unit, said during a council meeting this week that 37 people had died by stabbing in Sheffield in the past 10 years, and it was the first time these figures were shared. She said more work was being done to compare this to other cities.

Other statistics have shown offences involving knives increased by more than 90 per cent across the region in the past decade and more than 100 serious knife crimes were committed every week in Yorkshire and north Lincolnshire.

During the council meeting, Anthony Olaseinde, chief executive of Always an Alternative, shared his story of how he turned his life around from witnessing his first murder aged 16 and having no positive role models to preventing young people from a life of crime.

He later said despite the work he did, his son recently witnessed his first stabbing.

“Seeing the crime is a small thing, because it’s done but the effect it has had on my child is serious,” he said. “He was unable to go to school by himself. He was unable to go out with his friends by himself. It’s a terrible thing to go through.

“He said ‘dad, everything was normal until it happened. I didn’t see a knife. I saw the person walking and it was all good until he dropped to the floor’ and as he looked at the person on the floor, he looked to his face and his eye was poking out because the blade must have gone up through his face.”

He said using knives to deal with disputes had become “normal” for young people.

Anthony Olaseinde, chief executive of Always an Alternative speaking during the Sheffield Council Town Hall meeting. The Violence Reduction Unit has revealed the number of deaths by stabbing in the city ahead of a premiere showing the impact of knife crime on victims.

As part of his work tackling the problem, he has introduced eight weapon bins across the city where more than 500 knives – ranging from small flip knives to huge blades too big to fit in the bins – and some firearms have been disposed.

He also sometimes personally removes them from people’s houses while wearing a stab-proof vest.

“People often ask me why do you risk it all?,” he said. “For me, one person could make one mistake and it would have a massive effect on a whole lot of people.”

Councillor Karen McGowan said she was shocked to find 40 knives in the Birley weapon bin just a short time after it was introduced.

Coun Tony Downing added that he would like to see a weapon bin in every community, despite pushback from some local residents in his ward.

Anthony was also involved in a new documentary called Victims Voices which shows knife crime through the eyes of those affected by it.

He interviewed three people affected by knife crime about their journey.

He said: “It was exhausting – the amount of tears that dropped that day, the amount of worry, the amount of unanswered questions. It’s a real concern for me and I hope when you watch the documentary you will see it as well.”

The documentary will premiere at Sheffield Town Hall on March 20.

