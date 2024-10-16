New Starbucks proposed in Morrisons Local car park on busy Sheffield road

A new drive-thru cafe with a first floor commercial unit is being proposed to be built in the car park of a supermarket in Sheffield.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council will have to decide whether to allow a developer to create a new Starbucks drive-thru cafe right on the 0.34ha site of a Morrisons Local car park on Mansfield Road.

A document uploaded onto the planning portal is stating that the plans include the erection of the cafe and takeaway while retaining the existing Morrisons on the site.

The plan is for the cafe to have a 199m2 gross external area and the building will be approximately 7.2m tall.

The document added: “Access to the site will be retained from Hollybank Road, with a 1-way system implemented internally on the site to allow for the drive-thru and access to parking.

“28 parking spaces are proposed to serve the café, with two having EV charging stations, one for motorcycles, and two disabled spaces. Five spaces are proposed to serve the existing Morrisons.”

Also, the applicant said that the trees currently being on-site will also be retained.

Officers have until December 3 to make a decision.