New ‘sports pavilion’ proposed for quiet Sheffield park

Plans have been submitted for a new “sports pavilion” in a quiet Sheffield suburb.

A report from Sheffield City Council’s planning department outlines proposals to demolish the existing pavilion at Stannington Park and replace it with a modern facility that will continue to serve as a “sports pavilion.”

The application, submitted by the council, forms part of its Youth Strategy and is being led by Community Youth Services.

Although the current pavilion remains in use for community and private hire—and provides changing facilities for sports activities—it is described as being in a deteriorating condition.

“The application proposes the demolition of the existing dated pavilion to be replaced with a new modern pavilion,” the report states, noting that the new building will retain the original function.

While the proposal is still in its early stages, local councillor Will Sapwell, who represents the Stannington ward, welcomed the project.

“This is such an exciting project and promises to deliver what so many Stannington residents and community groups have asked for – improvements to the park and an increase in youth services in the area,” he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

“As councillors we’ve had to be careful not to over promise whilst working with groups like the Stannington Carnival team, Action for Stannington and Stannington Brass Band to ensure the designs meet the requirements of the whole community.

“Today marks an important milestone in getting this project done – we have listened, we have delivered what we can as local councillors, we now eagerly wait for the go ahead from the national government.”

The council’s planning department is expected to issue a decision by May 23.