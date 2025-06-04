New speed limit to be implemented on busy Sheffield roads after consultation

A new speed limit scheme is set to be introduced on several busy roads in Sheffield, following a public consultation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee is scheduled to meet next week to discuss—and potentially approve—the proposed speed limit order. The changes would extend the existing 30mph speed limit along parts of Redmires Road and Lodge Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a report published by Sheffield City Council, “The proposed changes to the speed limits on parts of Redmires Road and Lodge Lane are following requests from the public through Fulwood ward members and South West Local Area Committee.”

The report further explains: “The changes being proposed will set the speed limits to be more in line with the local surroundings, the existing driver behaviour and vehicle speeds and will help make neighbourhoods safer, more pleasant places for all.”

A new speed limit scheme is set to be introduced on several busy roads in Sheffield, following a public consultation.

It also highlights the expected benefits of the changes:

Lower speeds reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a collision

Some collisions may be avoided altogether

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are more likely to feel safe when walking and cycling

The proposal includes changes to speed limits in five distinct sections:

Section A: Extend the existing 30mph limit from Hallamshire Golf Club to just west of Hallam Grange Road. This change would include the school parking area near The Ridge and the junction at Hallam Grange Road, addressing public concerns about limited visibility due to changes in road elevation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Section B: Maintain the current 40mph limit between Hallam Grange Road and the Worcester Road junction. The existing road environment and recorded vehicle speeds continue to justify a 40mph limit in this stretch.

Section C: Introduce a new 30mph zone from Worcester Road to the west of Redmires Way. This section’s surroundings and current speeds are considered suitable for the lower limit.

Section D: Extend the 40mph zone westward through the area currently marked with a national speed limit, ending at the start of the footway and residential housing. This would better reflect actual driving conditions and speeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Section E – Lodge Lane: Extend the existing 30mph zone further north, moving the speed limit change farther from The Fairway junction for added safety.

During the public consultation, seventy-three responses were received. Of these, eleven were formal objections, eight were in direct support, and forty-six expressed general support while also requesting additional measures or raising questions about the proposed scope.

Objections centred around several recurring themes: that existing speed limits were adequate; concerns about retaining a short 40mph section; doubts that new limits would be enforced or observed; and more.

Despite these concerns, the scheme is recommended for approval by council officers.