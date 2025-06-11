New speed limit order on “dangerous” Sheffield road approved

A new speed limit order on a “dangerous” road in Sheffield has been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new scheme on Redmires Road and Lodge Lane has been discussed and eventually voted for at Sheffield Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee today (June 11).

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported last week that the proposed changes to the speed limits on parts of Redmires Road and Lodge Lane were following requests from the public through Fulwood ward members and South West Local Area Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report published ahead of the transport meeting noted the expected benefits of the changes:

A new speed limit order on a “dangerous” road in Sheffield has been approved.

Lower speeds reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a collision

Some collisions may be avoided altogether

People are more likely to feel safe when walking and cycling

As reported, the proposal includes changes to speed limits in five distinct sections:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Section A: Extend the existing 30mph limit from Hallamshire Golf Club to just west of Hallam Grange Road. This change would include the school parking area near The Ridge and the junction at Hallam Grange Road, addressing public concerns about limited visibility due to changes in road elevation.

Section B: Maintain the current 40mph limit between Hallam Grange Road and the Worcester Road junction. The existing road environment and recorded vehicle speeds continue to justify a 40mph limit in this stretch.

Section C: Introduce a new 30mph zone from Worcester Road to the west of Redmires Way. This section’s surroundings and current speeds are considered suitable for the lower limit.

Section D: Extend the 40mph zone westward through the area currently marked with a national speed limit, ending at the start of the footway and residential housing. This would better reflect actual driving conditions and speeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Section E – Lodge Lane: Extend the existing 30mph zone further north, moving the speed limit change farther from The Fairway junction for added safety.

During the public consultation, the council received seventy-three responses – of these, eleven were formal objections, eight were in support, and forty-six expressed general support while also requesting additional measures or raising questions about the proposed scope.

Objectors explained that the existing speed limits were adequate; and raised concerns about retaining a short 40mph section.

Additional concern – or rather, doubt – was raised about enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the meeting, councillors talked a lot about how dangerous roads are because of speeding cars in the region.

For example, Cllr Tim Huggan said he cycled quite a lot in the Redmires Road area and he has had close calls when cars picked up speed on the hill.

He asked the officers to have a look at this.

Cllr Ruth Milsom said putting a 30mph zone in-between two 40mph zones could be ineffective as cars would just go 40mph all the way instead of slowing down and speeding up again.

“Make it all 30mph”, she added.

Cllr Alexi Dimond said the roads in Sheffield and South Yorkshire were “dangerous” and road safety is a priority.

He called for more action to protect residents.

At the end, councillors approved the scheme unanimously.