New ‘South Indian restaurant and bar’ on popular Sheffield road up for licence hearing

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 21st Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
A new South Indian restaurant and bar proposed for a busy Sheffield road is set to have its licensing application reviewed next week.

The owners of Taste of Addukala, located on London Road, have applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence to operate as a South Indian restaurant and bar. The venue would offer seating for up to 70 diners, serve alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises, and feature live music.

According to documents published on the council’s website, the restaurant would remain open until 11:30pm daily, with takeaway food available for delivery until 11:00pm. However, alcohol would not be included in deliveries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application is scheduled to be reviewed by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, July 29.

A new South Indian restaurant and bar proposed for a busy Sheffield road is set to have its licensing application reviewed next week. Photo: Taste of Addukala/Google Mapsplaceholder image
A new South Indian restaurant and bar proposed for a busy Sheffield road is set to have its licensing application reviewed next week. Photo: Taste of Addukala/Google Maps

The hearing was triggered by an unresolved representation from the Health Protection Service (HPS), which has requested further details regarding the premises’ glazing, flooring, electrical and gas systems, ventilation, and any asbestos concerns.

Additionally, the HPS noted that the existing toilet facilities are insufficient for the proposed 70 covers, and recommended that the capacity be reduced.

Related topics:SheffieldLondon RoadSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice