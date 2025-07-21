New ‘South Indian restaurant and bar’ on popular Sheffield road up for licence hearing
The owners of Taste of Addukala, located on London Road, have applied to Sheffield City Council for a licence to operate as a South Indian restaurant and bar. The venue would offer seating for up to 70 diners, serve alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises, and feature live music.
According to documents published on the council’s website, the restaurant would remain open until 11:30pm daily, with takeaway food available for delivery until 11:00pm. However, alcohol would not be included in deliveries.
The application is scheduled to be reviewed by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, July 29.
The hearing was triggered by an unresolved representation from the Health Protection Service (HPS), which has requested further details regarding the premises’ glazing, flooring, electrical and gas systems, ventilation, and any asbestos concerns.
Additionally, the HPS noted that the existing toilet facilities are insufficient for the proposed 70 covers, and recommended that the capacity be reduced.
