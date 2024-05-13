New six-storey building with 15 new flats to be built in Sheffield

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 13th May 2024, 15:51 BST
A vacant building can be removed and a new six-storey tower will be built close to Sheffield Parkway, planning officers have confirmed.A vacant building can be removed and a new six-storey tower will be built close to Sheffield Parkway, planning officers have confirmed.
Sheffield City Council’s planning bosses have approved a proposal to remove an eyesore vacant building on Broad Street to replace it with a new tower that will house flats and a commercial unit.

The site is currently occupied by vacant commercial premises which are in poor repair. The existing buildings are made up of a single-storey building (no.88 Broad Street), a three‐storey building (no.86 Broad Street) and a two- and three-storey building (no.84 Broad Street).

The proposed development will be made up of a commercial unit at ground floor level and 15 new, one-bed flats on floors two to six.

A planning document said the flats will be accessed via a lift and main staircase which will access a corridor to the rear.

The developer said: “The proposed development of 15, one-bed apartments will increase the supply of much-needed housing in the area which will help reduce the demand for housing in other more sensitive areas of the city.”

