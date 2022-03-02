New shop and flat planned for busy Sheffield shopping precinct

Craftastic on Middlewood Road could be divided into two shop units and the floors above redeveloped as a self-contained flat.

Developers want to convert the double shop back into two separate shops and update the flat above number 87 back into a decent livable condition.

A planning application says: “The buildings are currently occupied as a shop with a flat above number 85 on a long lease.

Craftastic on Middlewood Road at Hillsborough could be divided into two shop units with a flat above

“By bringing the vacant flat area above number 87 back into use, it will bring extra economics to the area.

“The flat conversion will provide accommodation for a young professional or student studying or working in the area.

“This would be in keeping with the area of Hillsborough as a whole as the area currently has a wide range of demographics, ranging from the young first time buyers, young professionals to the elderly.

“The low cost, energy efficient flat has an elementary design that would allow a large input from the clients in the construction.

“Splitting the existing shop into two shops, as it was originally, will bring it back in line with the other shops in the vicinity.

“Splitting the shop into two allows the small trader a much-needed starting point in an existing buoyant shopping area.

“The proposed shop conversion will generate employment and revitalise the units and the flat conversion will allow extra accommodation for a future tenant.”