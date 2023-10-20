News you can trust since 1887
New shipping container park planned between Sheffield O2 Academy and Odeon cinema

A company has unveiled plans for a new shipping container park that is expected to attract 1 million visitors a year.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Pond Gate Estate 1 and 2 wants to build the new mixed use site on the brownfield car park at Arundel Gate, between the O2 Academy and Odeon cinema.

If approved by Sheffield Council, the two floor complex will host live music and events alongside bars and street food vendors.

Plans include a large open air ‘plaza’ seating area, screens, a stage, cycle storage and external lighting. There would also be further seasonal event space next to Odeon potentially with a tepee.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Pegasus Group, on behalf of Pond Gate Estate, said it was expected to attract around 1 million visitors a year, with a maximum capacity of 1,600 people at any one time.

It is estimated to create around 54 full-time and 86 part-time jobs.

Pegasus Group said: “The proposed development will assist in achieving regeneration of the site and bringing it back into a viable use. The creation of retail, food and drink uses will encourage a variety of people to visit the proposed development.

“The proposed uses are suitable for families and those visiting Sheffield town centre for other purposes as well as contributing to the evening economy.

“The location of this development will attract more visitors to the city centre and provide a new offer for entertainment in Sheffield.”

Proposed opening hours are 7am until 1am, every day.

The council’s own shipping container park on Fargate was dismantled earlier this year shortly after opening following a series of problems.

