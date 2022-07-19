New Sheffield shop given go-ahead despite concerns about local alcoholism

Rebwar Okhrati was granted permission for Corner Shop, at 253 Glossop Road, near West Street, in a meeting of Sheffield Council’s licensing sub-committee today – during the record-breaking heatwave.

It was despite objections from local residents and City ward councillors who raised concern about the sale of alcohol from early morning until late at night.

City ward councillor Douglas Johnson said alcohol consumption was a serious health issue in the city centre with almost double the number of residents having alcohol-related conditions compared to the rest of Sheffield.

Despite Mr Okhrati agreeing to reduce opening hours, the community was unwavering in its objection.

But during the meeting, the agent for Mr Okhrati stressed that alcohol was only a part of the business which was primarily a grocery store selling a variety of goods and that Mr Okhrati had signed a 10 year lease, indicating his commitment to the area.

He said: “Rebwar is keen to make this a nice shop.

“There are powers to deal with anti social behaviour in the area and clearly the police are crucial in that, they are satisfied that this application will not undermine any of the local crime and disorder figures or the licensing objectives.

“We ask that you give considerable weight to the fact that none of the authorities have got any concerns about this application.

“Rebwar will do everything he can within his control to promote the licensing objectives.”

Announcing the decision, councillor David Barker, chair of the committee, said: “We feel you have made an effort and you have got the potential to be a really important part of that community. I am sure you will work with the local community to make that a success.

“Obviously, we don’t want to see you back here but I’m sure those residents will bring you back if things don’t work out. But we have no reason to doubt, we think you have demonstrated by the conditions you have volunteered.