New Sheffield OAP complex with 81 homes and community centre gets thumbs-up from councillors

The development will be built on the site of the old Hemsworth junior and infant school at the junction of Blackstock Road and Constable Road.

Sheffield Council is the developer behind the older persons’ independent living accommodation but the application still needed to go through the planning process.

The new scheme will be for over 60s who may want to downsize or don’t need a care home but would like some support. There will be a mix of one and two bed homes and the site will include a cafe and community spaces.

Councillors have approved plans for a new OAP living complex at the old Hemsworth junior and infant school at the junction of Blackstock Road and Constable Road (Image Sheffield Council)

Residents will have the freedom and independence of their own front door, while having the reassurance that care staff are available 24/7 for those with needs.

People who may develop dementia, who have sight problems or who need a wheelchair have been key considerations with flexible designs meaning they can continue to live in their homes.

New homes for older people really needed

A petition with 99 names had objected, saying an influx of 100 residents with additional staff on the small plot was unsuitable and there were concerns about traffic congestion and parking.

But councillors said accommodation for older people was very much needed in the city, especially in the Gleadless Valley area where a £90 million masterplan will see hundreds of new homes built over the next decade.

The site has been vacant since the school was demolished in 2003 and previous planning applications had failed to materialise.

Coun Andrew Sangar said: “Hemsworth school was closed nearly 20 years ago and it was always expected that there would be housing on the majority of that site.

“If you look at the planning history, there have been two or three previous attempts to build accommodation for older people that have got to this stage but haven’t been developed.